Safe Station initiative aims to help opioid addicts

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Coalition and Chattanooga Fire Department are partnering to help opioid addicts.

Soon all the all Chattanooga fire stations will be safe stations.

- Advertisement -

They will be 24 hour havens where people struggling with opioids can be connected to treatment options.

“So everybody in our community knows Chattanooga Fire Department, not everybody knows Hamilton County Coalition even though they have done a great job in trying to get their name out and they do a great job in the service they provide, not everybody knows that enity exits so what we are doing is we are providing a simple point of connection,” said Executive Deputy Chief Seth Miller, with the Chattanooga Fire Department.

“A lot of people just don’t know where to go if they want help with their addiction. It is one thing to have an addiction and want help, it is another thing to have and know a place to go and that you won’t be judged and that people will be there with open arms and wanting to help you with your situation,” said John Mitchell, with the Hamilton County Coalition.

Related Article: Chattanooga Fire Department joins mutual aid service

They have programs to help those battling addiction.

“Nu-Start is a program with the Hamilton County Coalition to help individuals and families overcoming opioid dependencies it takes an individual no matter if they have insurance or not, if they want help with their opioid addiction, NuStart will find the right recovery option for them,” Mitchell said.

Firefighters hope this will stop future overdose cases

“If we can prevent things on the front end, then obviously preventing an overdose is way better than responding to one,” Miller said.

The safe stations will open up on August 31st, which is also known as International Overdose Awareness Day. Hamilton County Coalition, along with their partners, will host numerous events throughout Chattanooga to launch the initiative and spread awareness of the signs and risks of abusing prescription drugs or alcohol. Events will be held at the following locations and times: