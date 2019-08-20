Police charge driver in wreck that killed a motorcyclist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in the Tyner area.

It happened on Lee Highway at Walker Road around 9 AM.

Police investigators say a GMC Acadia was heading south on Lee Highway and turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The bike hit the SUV launching the driver into the air.

Tyler Garrett was working at the intersection.

“All of a sudden I turned around and looked and after we heard the loud bang and the dude was up in the air, and it scared me so I started walking away cause I didn’t know how bad it was.”

The 55 year old male motorcyclist died at the hospital.

Police have charged the other driver, 68 year old Gary A. Moore with Failure to Yield Right of Way (Accident Resulting in the Death of Another).

If you have any more information on the crash, please call police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.