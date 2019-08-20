Ooltewah High School teacher resigns after being accused of sending inappropriate text messages to student

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — An Ooltewah High School teacher resigns after being accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

The principal sent out a message to parents this morning saying a student at Ooltewah High School reported receiving inappropriate text messages from a teacher. She says school administration immediately contacted law enforcement. The Chattanooga Police Department responded and is in charge of the investigation.

A spokesperson with Hamilton County Schools says the teacher resigned employment with Hamilton County Schools Tuesday afternoon. They say administrators have also reported the incident to the Department of Children’s Services and the Tennessee State Board of Education.

The spokesperson says Hamilton County Schools holds the safety and wellbeing of its students as its top priority. They will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects our ability to provide a safe and secure learning environment for students.