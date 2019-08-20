Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss are returning for “Matrix 4”

The Matrix Cinematic Universe is officially back. A fourth “Matrix” movie is in the works, and it will star the original Neo and Trinity characters — played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Lana Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with her sister Lilly Wachowski, will write and direct the film, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell will co-write.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich told Variety, who first reported the news. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Wachowski said the concept of “The Matrix” is more relevant than ever before.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski said. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

The first “Matrix” film hit theaters in 1999, resulting in a trilogy that cumulatively grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No plot details have been announced for the upcoming movie, and a release date has not yet been confirmed.

