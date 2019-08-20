Human trafficking operation in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – We are learning more about the four men arrested for human trafficking in Bradley County.

T-B-I says that comes after a three day undercover investigation.

- Advertisement -

During the sting, authorities from several agencies placed decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts.

The T-B-I says that Timothy Carter, Stephen Whited and Brian Hamler were all charged with one count of trafficking for commercial sex.

The fourth suspect Donald Thomas was charged with promoting prostitution and criminal impersonation.

Cleveland Police spokesperson Sgt. Evie West what to do if you suspect suspicious activity in your community.

” Anything that’s abnormal or anything that raises suspicion, how to talk further and get resources and try and figure out information. Whether or not they need to continue talking to the person to find out what’s going on.”

This investigation remains active and ongoing.