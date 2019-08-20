Former Mocs Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack Making Plays For the Titans

Former Mocs defensive lineman Isaiah Mack signed this April as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Titans.

Certainly no guarantees of making the team.

But the Northwest Whitfield grad has been showing out.

He had a fumble recovery in Tennessee’s first pre-season game, and then he had a big sack against New England in their second exhibition game.

Hard to dodge the media spotlight when you play like that.

Reporter:”What’s it like going from Chattanooga to squaring off against the Patriots? That’s a different world.”

Said Mack:”I mean it’s different, but at the same time the guys make sure to say just take it play-by-play. It’s football. I’ve been doing it for a long time, so just relax and go play ball.”

Reporter:”Do you allow yourself to think at some point I got a chance here?”

Said Mack:”Oh yeah. It always goes through my mind because it’s still a job interview, and I’m still trying to fight my way on this team. Just trying to make the best of my opportunities.”

Reporter:”What’s the biggest challenge for you at this level? Is it the speed? The strength?”

Said Mack:”It’s just how fast every play is. Every play actually matters. Where you put your hand matters. Running to the ball matters. It’s just every little detail can be the difference between a win and a loss.”