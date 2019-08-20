Coahulla Creek’s Tatum Poe Delivers Walk Off Winner Over Ringgold

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Coahulla Creek softball team enjoyed a 5-4 walk-off win over Ringgold on Tuesday night at Chattanooga State. The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the third before scoring three runs to take the lead. The Colts jumped back on top in the bottom of the 5th on a two-run homer by R.J. Janke. With Ringgold down 4-3 in the sixth inning, Ava Raby drove in Jade Gainer with the tying run. Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Colts got a runner on second, and Tatum Poe slapped it past short to score Amaris Bartley with the winning run, as Coahulla Creek beat the Tigers 5-4.