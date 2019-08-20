Caregiver charged with burning feet of 2 year old

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea county woman is in jail under a 150-thousand dollar bond charged with burning the feet of a 2 year old girl as punishment.

Detective Rocky Potter of the Rhea county sheriff’s office says the care-giver..Jennifer Vaughn was charged with aggravated child abuse—a class “A” felony.

The little girl was taken to a burn unit on August 11th, and may need skin grafts. Her injuries were caused by scalding water.

Detective Potter says the little girl was under the care of Vaughn that day. Vaughn was arrested Monday.