Auburn Names Bo Nix Their Starting Quarterback For Their Season Opener

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in the season opener.

Auburn announced coach Gus Malzahn’s decision on Twitter Tuesday, officially ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

He was a five-star prospect rated the nation’s top dual threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix’s father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Bo Nix enrolled in January after leading his father’s Pinson Valley High School team to consecutive Class 6A state titles. He set Alabama state career records with 12,000-plus yards of total offense and 161 touchdowns accounted for, including 127 passing and 34 rushing.

Nix and Gatewood emerged from a four-player competition in the spring, prompting former backup Malik Willis to transfer to Liberty.

