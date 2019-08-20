55 Year Old Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries In Crash On Lee Hwy.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Lee Highway at Walker Road.

“At 9 o’clock this morning, Chattanooga Police Department was advised of a traffic crash here at Lee Hwy. Once we responded to the actual crash, we found two vehicles that were involved in the crash, one vehicle was a motorcycle and the other was a small SUV,” said Lt. Daniel Jones, Special Operations Commander, with the Chattanooga Police Department.

A group of contractors for the City of Chattanooga were working near the intersection when they heard the crash.

“We were sitting there digging and all of a sudden I turned around and looked and after we heard the loud bang and the dude was up in the air, and it scared me so I started walking away cause I didn’t know how bad it was, but yeah, that’s pretty much – I just looked and he was in the air,” said Tyler Garrett.

First Responders tried to render aid to the 55 year old motorcyclist, but he succumbed to his injuries later, at a local hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“Once P.D. and Fire arrived at scene, we did find the individual off the motorcycle, not too far away from the actual crash site, and then, doing all life saving that we could do,” said Lt. Jones.

The Motorcycle was a Honda Shadow, and the SUV was a GMC Acadia. The driver of the Acadia, 68 year old Gary A. Moore, turned left in front of the motorcycle, and was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way, (Accident Resulting in the Death of Another).

Lt. Jones says this has been an unusually deadly year for traffic accidents in Chattanooga.

“Today, this makes our twenty-eighth fatality in the city of Chattanooga, for the year, for the calendar year. It just goes back to bode more importantly how people need to insure that they maintain control of their vehicles, and they’re watching for everything; everything from pedestrians, everything to motorcycles, everything to another car. We need to insure that we’re not being distracted as we’re driving. That means paying attention to the road, that means actually following the rules of the road,” said Lt. Jones.

According to CPD, this marks the second motorcycle fatality in the city of Chattanooga this year.