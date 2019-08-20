Catoosa County authorities working to identify body in death investigation

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said they’re working to identify a female body that was found in a ditch on Magill Lane in Ringgold.

He said the body was found by a passerby on Saturday.

The woman was around 35 to 45-years-old, 5’08” tall, 140 lbs., white, had brown hair that has been bleached blonde, had no tattoos, and her teeth were removed for dentures.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black tank top shirt.

Authorities said an autopsy shows no signs of trauma or foul play.

They are awaiting toxicology results.

“We’ve got some other ways for identification, fingerprints and such that are being processed and trying to identify who the person is so that we can start back tracking and see possibly where they’ve been or what they’ve been up to,” Sheriff Sisk said.

If you have any information contact Catoosa County Detective Doug Licklider or Captain Chris Lyons at (706) 935-2424 or (706) 935-2323.