Rhea County woman accused of burning toddler’s feet as punishment

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A two-year-old is recovering after getting burns on her feet.

Her step grandmother is accused of burning them as a form of punishment.

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Vaughn was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.

According to the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, they got a call from a hospital about scalding burns on a toddler that appeared to not be an accident.

Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter said the burns went two to three inches above the girl’s ankles.

They believe the burns were a form of punishment from Vaughn, who was watching the toddler at the time, and came from extremely hot water.

“According to the doctor, submersion for about 3 to 4 seconds in over 140 degree water would cause those type of burns and that’s what they classified them as, second degree burns,” Det. Potter said.

Det. Potter urges folks that if you ever see something suspicious call the department’s hotline.