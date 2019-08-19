Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat & Humidity To Begin The Week !



Monday Morning: Fair, a few clouds, and somewhat muggy for this Monday morning, August 19. A few patches of dense fog and lows between 70 & 75 in most areas – slightly cooler in the mountains.

Monday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, very hot, and very humid again for the afternoon, with highs in the low & mid 90’s A few spotty afternoon storms may pop up, but are not very likely.

The Mid-Week: Basically, just hot & humid with isolated afternoon storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs between 90-92.

A little more typical Summer weather is forecast for later in the week, with a few more scattered late day storms returning by Thursday and highs closer to 90.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

