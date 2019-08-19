Take a tour of a World War II LST this week at Ross’s Landing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Another piece of World War II history is coming to Chattanooga this week.

This time, it is a retired Landing Ship Tank (LST).

It will arrive by water on Wednesday morning for an opening ceremony later in the day.

USS LST 325 was launched on October 27, 1942.

It took part in the D-Day Invasion plus landing at Sicily and Alerno.

The ship will be open for tours.

The hours are 10 am-5 pm each day between Thursday and Tuesday, Aug. 27th.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-17 and kids five and under are free.

Veterans of WWII and the Korean Wark, along with active duty military ( in uniform with a valid DOD ID card) are admitted for free and taken to the head of the line.

LST 325 tours waterfront cities across the country. It was last here five years ago.

The crew hopes to welcome their 500,000th visitor here in Chattanooga.