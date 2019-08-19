School Closing Early Due to Air Conditioning Issue

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — East Lake Elementary is closing early on Monday, after its air conditioner malfunctioned.

Hamilton County Schools officials say this is a precaution, since it’s so hot outside.

- Advertisement -

Students were dismissed at 1:15 p.m., with buses taking some of the kids on their normal routes.

School leaders say staff will remain on campus until all children have been picked up from the school.

They say more fans were brought in to help cool the building, as students leave for the day.

The school expects to have the air conditioning problem fixed in time for a normal school day on Tuesday.