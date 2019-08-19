Purple Daisy looking for casserole thieves

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The owners of a local restaurant are trying to smoke out the thieves that have “hit” their pit area twice.

The owners of The Purple Daisy on ST. ELMO Avenue say they believe they know who has targeted their BBQ pit area.

The thieves stole hashbrown casserole, tin foil, and pretty much everything that wasn’t nailed down.

They believe the get-away vehicle may be an early 2000’s Honda Odyssey.

Ashley Sumrall tells us “The past two weeks someone has come and broken into our pit area, twice, and the first time, they stole some miscellaneous things such as like, charcoal, lighter fluid, a case of tomatoes, and we put locks on our gate, well this time they came, I believe it was Saturday night and they broke through that lock.”

They have since added a sturdier lock, and contacted police to help them find the suspects.

They have talked to property owners in the St. Elmo area who have had items stolen from their homes recently as well.