DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s office along with the Dunlap Police Department and TBI have broken a drug case and arrested two people.

The drug warrant was served at 2883 Sunder Loop, where officers arrested 30 year old Tabitha Boyle and 51 year old Teresa Harvey.

They are charged in connection with the sale of heroin.

Two children were found in the home and the state D-C-S has taken custody of them.

The case is still under investigation.