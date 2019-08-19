Dalton Police looking for accused shooter, say he’s a gang member

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Luis Cordova said he heard gunshots Sunday night.

It was noise he thought was coming from a video game he was playing at the time.

- Advertisement -

“My kids come to me and say, hey, it’s full of cops out there. Then I come out to the window and I see it full of cops,” Cordova said.

Cordova lives on Dozier Street and has two young kids so the shooting is concerning.

“Yeah, I don’t want, I mean, my kids growing up in a place like that it’s kind of dangerous,” Cordova said.

Dalton Police said it happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Dozier Street.

A 21-year-old man and 15-year-old male were injured in a shooting.

Officers are still looking for the suspect they identified as 21-year-old Jobanie Martinez.

“We’ve got warrants on a number of different charges on him and we’re hoping that somebody from the public might know his whereabouts, might help us out and help get him into custody,” Dalton Police Public Relations Specialist Bruce Frazier said.

Police said Martinez used a handgun to shoot the victims not long after getting to the house.

They said Martinez and the residents were associates and had been in a disagreement.

Frazier said that Martinez has been in prison before and is a documented Surenos gang member.

“Don’t know exactly what the association was like there. It’s not like a rival gang situation, but basically, they did know each other. It’s not a random crime,” Frazier said.

The victims are expected to recover.

As for Martinez, he’s wanted on warrants for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary in the 1st degree, and criminal violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you think you know where he is, call 911 or Detective Matthew Kumnick at 706-278-9085, extension 9224.