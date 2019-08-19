Dalton Police identify suspect in double shooting

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are looking for the suspect they believe shot two people Sunday night.

The suspect is 21 year old Jobanie Martinez.

- Advertisement -

Investigators believe he shot a 21 year old male and a 15 year old at a home on Dozier Street around 11PM.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital, but officials describe their injuries as non life-threatening.

Police say Martinez knew the victims and went to see them at the residence.

But very quickly he began shooting at them with a handgun and then fled.

Jobanie Martinez of Dalton is wanted on a warrants for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary in the 1st degree, and criminal violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Matthew Kumnick at 706-278-9085, extension 9224.