Dalton “Little Cats” program

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Some little kids in Dalton are getting a head start on their education.

The “Little Cats” program is designed for 3 and 4 year olds.

It’s giving them some of the skills they will need before they begin Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Saira Laruy is the Pre-K Resource Coordinator for the Dalton Public School District.

“It is a program designed for children that are on the Pre-K waiting list in our community in our school system. It serves not only the children but the parents as well. So it gets a lot of parent involvement.”

The program simulates what a preschool, or Pre-K would look like.

Rene Real is parent who says this program is making a difference.

“Allowing me to come here and be with her. And you know her kind of getting used to how it’s gonna be, you know next year in Pre-k.”

As part of the program, the kids learn about literacy, they have story time, and do things involving music and movement.

The hope is to give students a realistic look at what school will be like when they start their education.