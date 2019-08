CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Stone Memorial High School in Cumberland County is morning the loss of a student and football player over the weekend.

16 year old Grant Bullock was killed in an ATV accident on Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:30 PM off McCampbell Road north of Crossville.

Bullock was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was a junior at Stone Memorial and was a wide receiver on the football team.