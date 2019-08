CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On the way to 97 degrees this afternoon, a local school’s air conditioning unit conked out.

As a result, school officials sent kids home early this afternoon at East Lake Elementary.

They even brought in extra fans to cool them as they waited for the buses.

However, maintenance crews were able to fix the air conditioning system later in the afternoon.

So school will resume as normal on Tuesday morning.