Dog diving competition cools off the summer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Southern Kingdom Diving Dogs, a regional dog dock diving training and competition facility, hosted their a National qualifying event this weekend.

“My dogs love it whether your competing for the world championship , or you’re just wanting to have fun with your dogs. This is a great sport for your dogs,” said one owner.

Dogs from all over the Southeast attended the event from Novice level to the Elite jumpers.

“The people are friendly everyone goes out and has a good time. Whether your dog is setting a world record at thirty-five nine that was set on Friday. or your dog sets a personal best at six foot this is a great fun time”

Dock diving, “is a sport in which dogs are asked to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They’re motivated to jump with a toy, which is thrown just out of reach in order to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible.”

“It’s low-impact it’s because it’s involving water. Some dogs just like to swim and swim but we all have a good time, it’s friendly and it’s safe for the dogs. If you wanna use a life jacket you can, they can jump after whatever works best for them”

Southern Kingdom Diving Dogs is one of the few North America Diving Dogs sanctioned facilities in the state.