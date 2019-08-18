Chattanooga FC Falls To Detroit City FC 2-1

By
WDEF Sports
-
0
Chattanooga FC vs Detroit City FC Members Cup

(npsl.com) – Chattanooga FC lost to Detroit City FC 2-1 Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit scored at the 23′ and 60′ to give DCFC a two goal lead before Alun Webb was finally able to answer back for CFC with a goal at 68′.

- Advertisement -

The score held at 2-1 for the remainder of the game resulting in a loss for Chattanooga and a 0-2 record in the Members Cup. Chattanooga hosts Michigan Stars FC, Saturday, August 24 at Fort Finley.

Members Cup Standings

PosTeamWDLPts
1Milwaukee Torrent1104
2New York Cosmos1104
3Detroit City FC1003
4Michigan Stars FC0000
5Chattanooga FC0020
6Napa Valley 1839 FC0010

You Might Also Like