Chattanooga FC Falls To Detroit City FC 2-1

(npsl.com) – Chattanooga FC lost to Detroit City FC 2-1 Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit scored at the 23′ and 60′ to give DCFC a two goal lead before Alun Webb was finally able to answer back for CFC with a goal at 68′.

The score held at 2-1 for the remainder of the game resulting in a loss for Chattanooga and a 0-2 record in the Members Cup. Chattanooga hosts Michigan Stars FC, Saturday, August 24 at Fort Finley.