Chattanooga FC Falls To Detroit City FC 2-1

(npsl.com) – Chattanooga FC lost to Detroit City FC 2-1 Saturday night at Keyworth Stadium.
Detroit scored at the 23′ and 60′ to give DCFC a two goal lead before Alun Webb was finally able to answer back for CFC with a goal at 68′.
The score held at 2-1 for the remainder of the game resulting in a loss for Chattanooga and a 0-2 record in the Members Cup. Chattanooga hosts Michigan Stars FC, Saturday, August 24 at Fort Finley.
Members Cup Standings
|Pos
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|Milwaukee Torrent
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|New York Cosmos
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Detroit City FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Michigan Stars FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Chattanooga FC
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Napa Valley 1839 FC
|0
|0
|1
|0