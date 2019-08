CATOOSA CO. Ga. (WDEF) – Deputies are investigating after a woman’s body was found last night in Catoosa County.

Sheriff Gary Sisk says the woman appears to be between 20 to 30 years old.

He says the woman is 5 ft. 5 in. and about 120 to 130 lbs.

Officials say the woman has brown hair but it has been colored blonde.

Sisk says a person passing by discovered the body. Deputies are investigating.

Officials say the cause of death is still unknown.