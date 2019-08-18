Mocs meet with fans before season opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Just 11 days left until college football comes back to Chattanooga. However, today was the *unofficial start of the season for the Mocs.

Mocs signed posters and posed for pictures with fans at the Chattanooga Market during their annual Meet the Mocs event.

All smiles around the room, but it’s back to work Monday. Mocs head coach Rusty Wright says this team has a lot of work to do before the home opener against Eastern Illinois — mainly, working on the little things and having the right attitude.

“We can’t just show up,” Wright said. “It’s not going to be a group that’s good enough to show up and beat somebody. We’ve got to be mentally focused and have that emotion and energy to match someone else’s emotion and energy, and all that. That’s the biggest thing, to make sure they’re mentally and emotionally ready to go play and see what happens after that.”

Mocs kick off the season at Finley Stadium Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m. against Eastern Illinois.