Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with first responders

Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year. A judge sentenced her to 120 days in jail, but the sentence was stayed pending completion of a substance-abuse treatment program.

Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday afternoon to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

- Advertisement -

Deputies and paramedics answering calls about domestic disputes at Locklear’s home in March and June of 2018 said that she pushed, kicked and shouted at them. In the June incident, police said Locklear was heavily intoxicated and arguing with friends and family before she attacked the deputies and kicked a medic in the chest.

Heather Locklear attends an event on August 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills. Handout

The 57-year-old actress, best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “Dynasty,” was also sentenced to three years’ probation on Friday. Locklear’s attorney declined comment.