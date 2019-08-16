Weather Update: Friday Night’s Forecast – August 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Very Hot And Dry Weekend Ahead!



Expect clear skies to continue through the night time. It will be briefly mild again by morning with lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Lots of sunshine returning again for Saturday. It will be very hot for the afternoon with highs in the upper 90’s, but it won’t be too humid. Mostly clear skies will continue for Saturday night. It will not be as mild and getting muggier with lows in the low 70’s. Very hot weather returning for Sunday with mostly sunny skies with many areas back in the upper 90’s.

Partly cloudy, very hot, and humid again for Monday with highs in the low to mid 90’s A few spotty PM storms will pop up. Hot with isolated PM storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs 90-92.

A little more typical Summer weather is forecast for later next week with a few more scattered PM storms returning by Thursday and highs closer to 90 by Thursday.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

