Walker County investigators still waiting to learn what killed Britney Parker Cole

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff is still waiting to find out what led to the death of a 31-year old woman.

Sheriff Steve Wilson is still waiting on the full autopsy report Britney Parker Cole.

Her body was found in a field off Old Mineral Springs Road in Walker County in late June.

Mrs. Cole had only been married to Bob Cole for a week.

He had just been released last September after serving a 28 year sentence for murder.

Bob Cole has since been sent back to prison for violation of his parole for leaving the county.

The initial autopsy report did not indicate any physical trauma.

Sheriff Wilson says “I think, once we receive the full autopsy report, and have a chance, an opportunity to review it, one of two things: it’s going to put more suspicion on her husband, or it may exonerate him completely.”

Sheriff Wilson says it’s not unusual to wait even longer than the 7 weeks it’s already been, for a full autopsy report.