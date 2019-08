PALMER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for some vandalism suspects.

The vandals hit Palmer Elementary School early this morning.

They had thrown heavy rocks through windows and glass doors.

Investigators say they also discharged a fire extinguisher on the floor of the gymnasium.

If you have any information on the case, please call Captain Josh King at 931-692-3466 X5.