CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested a fourth suspect in a fatal shooting off Highway 58 three weeks ago.

It happened on July 21st on Trailwood Drive across from the McDonald’s on Highway 58.

Tracy Calloway was killed in the shooting.

On Friday, police arrested Gary Cross and charged him with First Degree murder, among other things.

Antonio Watkins, Prandel Reid Jr., and Jamichael Smith have all been previously arrested and charged with murder in the case.