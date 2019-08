CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 44 year old man died from stab wounds he suffered around midnight.

Police responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of East Main Street and found the victim with a stab wound.

- Advertisement -

He died later at the hospital.

If you have any information on the stabbing, please call the Chattanooga Police homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.