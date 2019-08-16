Hometown Tours North Georgia: McLemore

RISING FAWN, Georgia (WDEF)- On top of Lookout Mountain and overlooking McLemore Cove, sits McLemore.

McLemore is a private golf course that has a breathtaking 18th hole.

But just because McLemore is a private course, that doesn’t mean the public can’t enjoy the fun.

Duane Horton of McLemore says, “We just launched our stay and play program. So we have five homes that we are managing as a club. So the course is private, but if you stay on site in a club managed property, you’ll have access to the golf course. If somebody stays on site at one of our properties, plays a round on the 18 hole course they’ll get a compliemntary round on the six hole short course as well.”

Since their opening, McLemore has been published many times.

Horton also says, ” We did find out that Golf Digest accepted a nomination for our course to be the best new course in the country because of how much work we did on the course and the extensive renovation that occurred.”

Golf isn’t the only thing that McLemore has to offer.

There’s hiking, biking, waterfalls, streams, distance views and even a natural rock climbing course.

“In addition to everything that can happen on site, we want people to be able to come here and explore really the gem and the outdoor wonder that Lookout Mountain has to offer”, says Horton.

McLemore has only been open for a few months, but it has already made it’s mark as a Walker County gem.