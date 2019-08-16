Hamilton County fines Red Wolves for starting work on stadium site

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County is fining the owner of the Red Wolves for starting work on the stadium site without the proper permit.

In a letter to the Red Wolves owner, it states the Hamilton County Water Quality Program discovered land disturbance on the property off I-75. According to the letter, more than one acre of work started without a Hamilton County Land Disturbance permit.

They must apply for that permit, a stormwater prevention plan and pay a $285 fine by Wednesday, August 21.

TDEC has also issued the owner a notice of violation.