Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – August 16, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

’80s music fans will want to see Rubiks Groove at Songbirds on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

They don’t just perform. The band is interactive, and even has a big video screen behind them, giving you an MTV vibe.

The show starts at 9 p.m. on the South Stage.

Enjoy both water and wine on a Sup + Sip Adventure on Nickajack Lake Saturday afternoon.

Related Article: UTC Chancellor Gives State of the University Address

The Lookout Winery and Sunshine’s Adventures are teaming up to let you explore the modern ruins of Hales Bar Dam, and then sample wines from the winery.

The trip starts at 2:30 p.m. at the boat ramp.

You can also check out some great live music on the water at Riverfront Nights Saturday night.

The Playin’ Possum Band opens at around 7 p.m. The Hi-Jivers will headline the show an hour later.

It’s all happening at Ross’s Landing.

Football season is right around the corner.

Show off your favorite team at Team Spirit Day, by sporting your favorite jersey at the Chattanooga Market Sunday afternoon.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Tennessee Pavilion.