Chattanooga Lookouts will play first carbon-neutral minor league baseball game

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s home team is going green!

News 12s Kaylee Nix shows us how the Lookouts are looking out for our planet through community partnerships.

The grass wont be the only green thing at next Friday’s lookouts game, the power will be too.

“We’re super excited to partner with EPB and TVA to bring out the very first carbon neutral minor league baseball game here in the united states. We’re calling it green power night and its an opportunity for us to educate not only ourselves but also our community about the benefits of going green and the accessibility we have in our community.”

Everything at the game from field lights to concession stands will be powered with electricity generated with zero emissions from the Solar Share program.

“we’re supplying the 100 percent locally created solar power through our program Solar Share which any one of our customers can participate in as well.”

EPB handles the distribution of the power, TVA handles the generation right in the heart of Chattanooga.

“there is a solar site over on Holtzclaw avenue and that site is generating the solar power that provides the green power for the green power night.”

And participation is not just for corporate partners.

Anyone in the Chattanooga area can participate in Solar Share.

It’s a great way to begin to reduce your carbon footprint without the full commitment of going totally solar.

“This has given us a hard look in the mirror about ways that we can become more green whether that’s changing a light bulb to LED or or paper use inside the office or turning the lights off when you leave a room this has really given us an opportunity to look inside and see what we can do to be better stewards of our environment.”

To sign up for solar share, all you have to do is call EPB.

In Chattanooga Kaylee Nix News 12 Now