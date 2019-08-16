Budget Motel residents struggling to find new homes

It was move out day for people living at a Lookout Valley motel that was forced to shutdown.

This morning, many residents had already left the Budget Motel.

Others were packing up their cars and gathering their belongings.

Owners say one resident complained to the city, who inspected the property and decided to shut it down.

Tenants were notified on Wednesday that they had to be out by today.

The city says they’re doing what they can to find residents a new spot.

But some like Kelly Foster say they have no where to go.

“I just don’t know what I am going to do. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have to be, you know. And how I am going to protect her (baby) in this heat, I just don’t know.”

Property Managers say they were willing to work with the city, if they only had the time to make necessary repairs.