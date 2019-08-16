BoycottMulan trends after comments by Disney star

The

Crystal Liu Yifei, the well-known Chinese-American actress starring in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Mulan” remake, expressed support for the city’s police on social media.

“I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now,” she posted on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform where Yifei has nearly 66 million followers. “What a shame for Hong Kong.”

She shared the message along with a Chinese propaganda post supporting the police crackdown on mass anti-government protests in Hong Kong. She also used the hashtag, “IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice” and added a heart emoji and a strong arm emoji.

The actress received support on Weibo, but the backlash was immediate on Twitter and Instagram, which are blocked in China. Twitter users around the world accused the actress of supporting police brutality.

Disney’s Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong. Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she pisses on people fighting for democracy. retweet please. HK doesn’t get enough support. #BoycottMulan @Disney pic.twitter.com/FpECIdutH2 — sean norton 🌹 (@sdnorton) August 15, 2019

Enjoying freedom and democracy in the US while suppressing Hong Kong people who are fighting for freedom and democracy. #BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/IHbnbwJeFr — AvaLanche (@avahmaria) August 16, 2019

Several Chinese celebrities are voicing their opinions in favor of China to protect themselves and their families. Freedom of speech does not exist in China. If you feel the need to #BoycottMulan then feel free but this situation is not as black and white as it appears. pic.twitter.com/3OQRxTcu94 — HAPPY LIBBI DAY (@seventeenuwu) August 16, 2019

The Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Months of protests by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have led to repeated clashes with the city’s security forces. The tension boiled over this week as protesters swarmed Hong Kong’s busy airport and shut it down two days in a row.

That was just the latest development in a summer of fierce demonstrations that began in June against a proposed extradition law that would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to stand trial. While the government has since suspended the bill, protesters have pressed on with broader calls for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

On Tuesday, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged Hong Kong authorities to investigate what she called “credible evidence” suggesting law enforcement officers had fired tear gas at protesters in ways that violate international law. Videos have emerged showing police firing gas and beanbag rounds at close range.