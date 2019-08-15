Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 15th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Break In The Intense Heat, But Only For A Few Days!



Expect mostly clear skies through the morning. It will be less humid as well, with lows in the upper 60’s to around 70 along with some patchy dense fog.

Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday. It will be typically hot, but less humid with highs around 90. Clear and mild for Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s.

Lots of sunshine returning again for Friday. It will be a little hotter for the afternoon with highs in the low 90’s. Very hot again for Saturday with mostly sunny skies with many areas in the upper 90’s, mid 90’s for Sunday.

A little more typical Summer weather is forecast for next week with a few widely scattered PM storms and highs closer to 90.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

