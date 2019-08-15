TNReady assessment results show improved growth scores

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — TNReady assessment results released by the Education Commissioner indicate students across the state are performing better in almost all math subjects.

It shows more than half the schools in Tennessee improved their growth scores from the previous year.

- Advertisement -

With the release of the statewide achievement results for TNReady, there was more good news for Hamilton County Schools.

The district ranks first out of 142 districts in student growth index in third through fifth grade and second out of 146 districts in overall student growth.

This comes after the release of district growth data showing Hamilton County Schools at an overall Level 5, in all five categories.

“I think it really gives the community confidence in our school system and where it is headed and the vision. I absolutely believe that it will continue down that path. Of course we’ve got to continue to get the resources and continue to get the great leadership that we have,” said Tiffanie Robinson, a school board member.

Forty-one percent of all schools earned a level 4 or 5 Tennessee Value Added Assessment System rating which measures year-to-year growth.

Rhonda Thurman, a school board member, says these scores show whether or not you are moving forward.

“Know it for what it is. You are grading yourself against yourself. You are not grading yourself against other schools. You are just grading the progress in school. How much progress your school is making,” Thurman said.

Some want to see more data.

“I am looking forward to the achievement scores when they come out and the ACT scores and things like that that are actual achievement scores. I like to see those things as well, but this is exciting at least we are heading in the right direction,” Thurman.

Grundy, Hamilton, McMinn, and Polk County saw improved math scores for students in third through eighth grade.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) released this statement:



“There is reason for optimism in the latest statewide assessment results, including historic academic growth for many districts across Tennessee. It’s encouraging to see that 41 percent of schools produced the two highest possible levels of student learning growth, and we applaud their success.

However, the results also show the need for greater urgency and more innovation to deliver faster growth for students who are below grade level and increased support to help our teachers and students meet the state’s high expectations. This is especially true in English language arts, where only a third of students are meeting grade-level expectations in reading and writing. For black, Hispanic, and Native American students, literacy proficiency is an alarming 18.4 percent.

Student learning in K-12 sets the stage for their chance to succeed in college, career, and life. TNReady is a critical measurement tool to take the pulse of how well our state is serving all students.”

Click here for the full results.