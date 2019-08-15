Sen. Marsha Blackburn fact finding on healthcare in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A low key visit to Chattanooga this morning from one of Tennessee’s U.S. senators.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited Chattanooga whiskey earlier and then at 11 o’clock she toured Encompass Care Rehabilitation center on McCallie.

Blackburn’s spokesman said it was a fact-finding trip to address the state’s “health crisis”.

We were allowed to record her visit but she would not be holding a news conference.

Blackburn’s people say she is on a statewide tour of medical facilities.