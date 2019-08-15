Howard Connect Academy ribbon cutting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Community members celebrated the opening of a brand new school in Hamilton County.

This afternoon, people gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony for Howard Connect Academy.

School district administrators, community leaders and parents all participated.

They then went inside to tour the newly remodeled facility.

The principal says she was happy to showcase everything the school has to offer.

Principal Mardee Miller told us “Dr. Johnson really had a vision to try to transform and do things differently at the middle grade level to get things excited about passions and possibilities. So to be able to create that from the beginning, this is a special unique place.”

This year the school has 150 sixth grade students.