ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – It took a jury less that two hours to find a man not guilty of killing his wife.

Daniel Chandler was charged with first degree murder for the death of 26 year old Samantha Chandler.

ATV riders riders found her body off of Ross Creek Road in Gruetli-Laager in May of 2016.

Daniel Chandler was charged with her murder 18 months later.