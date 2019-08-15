Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife survive plane fire in Tennessee

UPDATE:

Earnhardt was treated at the hospital for cuts and abrasions at the hospital, but he and his wife and child are all reported to be okay.

ELIZABETHTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A private jet carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife has burned on the ground.

Authorities say the plane ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Airport and caught on fire.

The passengers all got out of the plane okay.

The former Nascar driver’s sister, Kelley, has posted:

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time.”

The airport services the Bristol Speedway, which hosts the Food City 300 Friday night.