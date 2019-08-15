DA: ‘Bama fan who poisoned Auburn trees not making repayment

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A prosecutor wants to know why a University of Alabama fan who pleaded guilty to poisoning landmark oak trees at Auburn University isn’t making court-ordered restitution payments.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes tells WRBL-TV that Harvey Updyke is being ordered to appear in court Oct. 30 to explain himself.

Updyke served more than 70 days in jail in 2013 and was ordered to pay about $800,000 in restitution after admitting to poisoning trees at Toomer’s Corner in Auburn. Fans traditionally rolled the trees with toilet paper after a win.

Hughes says Updyke has paid less than $5,000 and often misses payments.

Updyke is a 70-year-old former Texas trooper who now lives in Louisiana. He posted a Facebook video recently saying his monthly rent was going up almost $200.

