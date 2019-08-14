Woman killed in crash with McMinn Sheriff Car

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision between a vehicle and a McMinn County deputy’s car.

It happened on Congress Parkway north of Athens this afternoon.

Sheriff Joe Guy says the vehicle heading north turned into the path of the patrol car driving by Deputy Ashley McClendon.

56 year old Linda Greer was a passenger in the car and was killed.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputy McClendon suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

“It was a terrible situation, ” said Sheriff Guy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with my deputy and with the Greer family.”