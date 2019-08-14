Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – August 14th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Calmer, Cooler, & Quieter Day Ahead !



This morning: Only a few sprinkles, otherwise cloudy, muggy, and a few areas of fog. Temps in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s.

This Afternoon: The heat wave breaks for a couple of days, and we can expect to have a high near 92 with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. A little breezy as well, with winds from the North around 10 mph.

Overnight: Mainly clear and a little milder Wednesday night, with lows 68-70. Again, some fog likely forming.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine for Thursday and still less humid with highs around 90. Mostly sunny and hotter for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the low to mid 90’s.

90 & 70 are our typical highs and lows for this time of August. Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

