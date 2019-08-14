Strong winds blow over at least 20 semis in western Kansas

The winds knocked down several high-voltage power lines and highway signs along I-70.
Nathan Scott, a weekend meteorologist on CBD Little Rock, Ark. Affiliate KTHV-TV happened to be driving through the area at the time:
In the city of Hays, the roof of a church was blown off and landed on a parked car.
And Tiger Media at Fort Hays State University reports extensive damage to the university’s new art and design building.
Hays residents said they got torrential rain to go with the powerful winds, causing street flooding that left several vehicles stranded. Conditions were similar in the city of Ellis and parts of Ellis County, KWCH notes.
The storms began to weaken Tuesday night, the station says.