2nd degree murder charge for man suspected of selling drug to man who overdosed

Chattanooga Police have charged a man with Second Degree Murder in an overdose case.

They say their Narcotics officers and Neighborhood Policing Units arrested 31 year old Justin Domino on Tuesday.

Investigators say he supplied the drugs to a 22 year old man who overdosed on fentanyl and meth.

The man died on July 2nd at a local hotel.

Domino faces the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed

Possession of Heroin for Resale

Possession of Marijuana for Resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Legend Drugs without Prescription

Driving on Revoke, Suspended, or Cancelled License