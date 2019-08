KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) It’s not often that an obituary for a man who few people knew outside his hometown is a trending topic on Twitter.

But Gary Bean pulled it off.

He died at the age of 65 years last week.

But his obituary printed in the Knoxville News doesn’t deal with any of that.

Instead, it explains why, even in death, he won’t apologize for stealing a dog.

The obituary was written by his sister, who is a journalist in the Knoxville area.

Read it for yourself here.